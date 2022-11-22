After recently reuniting The O.C. on Monday Night RAW, WWE head of creative Triple H could soon bring back The Hurt Business, according to Bobby Lashley.

In May 2020, MVP joined forces with Bobby Lashley. They later recruited Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Business. After feuding with the faction alongside Ricochet and Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander betrayed his partners and joined Lashley's group.

The faction had a lot of success on RAW before disbanding in March 2021. Although they briefly reunited in September of that same year, they split again a few months later.

In a recent interview with WMBD, The All Mighty acknowledged the changes Triple H has brought to the Stamford-based company since he took over the creative process. He also addressed the possibility of bringing back The Hurt Business, stating that they are fighting to reunite the popular faction.

"I hear it all the time. And it was a cool, it was a very cool time of wrestling. And we're fighting for it. We're fighting for it, trust me. Hopefully, sometime you'll see it back together," he said. (1:19 - 1:33)

Bobby Lashley has revealed why he cost Austin Theory the United States Title on WWE RAW. Check out his comments here.

Bobby Lashley wants another match against Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley squared off twice this year in one-on-one matches. While The All Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate in their first bout at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, he suffered defeat in their second at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with NBC10 Boston, Lashley disclosed that he wants one more match against Lesnar.

"Winning a match wasn't important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up. He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there's one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley will attempt to recapture the WWE United States Championship at Survivor Series in a Triple Threat match. Check out the details here.

Please credit WMBD and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes