"We had to roll with it" - Sami Zayn reveals original plans for his emotional segment on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn recently revealed the original plans for his emotional segment on last Friday's WWE SmackDown.

The former Honorary Uce squared off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last night at Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the event, Zayn had an emotional segment on the previous episode of SmackDown. The Canadian received an incredible ovation from the Montreal crowd that lasted several minutes. He then just spoke a few words in which he vowed to take down The Tribal Chief.

During the Elimination Chamber post-event press conference, Zayn revealed that his emotional segment on SmackDown did not go as planned due to the crowd's reaction.

"I had a bunch of stuff I wanted to say, but then you also have to assess the situation you're in and adapt. So, they were giving me a lot and I'm not about to stop them if they're doing that, right? Because that would be a strange choice as a performer, 'hey, you're screaming a lot. Well, just let's hit pause on that.' So, I obviously, you know, we had to roll with it. And I think it created a very special, very memorable reaction, memorable segment," [10:28 - 10:56]

The former member of The Bloodline also disclosed the original plans for the segment.

"Yeah, it was pretty great. I had to kind of adapt on the fly. There was more I wanted to say. Part of it was things I wanted to say to the city. Part of it was things to advance the storyline. Part of it was, you know, touching on what I did with Cody and acknowledging the self-doubt that I showed on RAW a few days prior. But when you're standing surrounded by that, it's kinda like, 'yeah, let's just punch them with the good stuff here and take the love that they're giving,' which I very much appreciate," Zayn added. [12:37 - 13:03]

Sami Zayn lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

After feuding with Roman Reigns for a few weeks, Sami Zayn finally clashed with The Tribal Chief at the Elimination Chamber. Although the former Honorary Uce put in an impressive effort, he lost the bout and failed to capture the championship after interference from The Bloodline.

Following the match, Reigns and Jimmy Uso attacked Zayn. However, Kevin Owens rushed to the ring to save his former best friend.

