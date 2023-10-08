“We still have some work to do” - John Cena comments on streak ending win at WWE Fastlane

John Cena worked his first televised match since WrestleMania 39 this past Saturday night at WWE Fastlane. He teamed up with LA Knight and picked up a win over The Bloodline.

While Knight wound up pinning Jimmy Uso for the victory, a win is a win at the end of the day. Especially since it stands out as Cena's first win on a Premium Live Event since the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018. On the show, he defeated Triple H in the opening contest.

The former face of the global juggernaut wrestling promotion shared a post on Twitter/X, expressing gratitude and making it clear that he isn't done just yet:

"Thankful for the city of Indianapolis, the @WWE Universe who watched on @peacock, @PatMcAfeeShow for the intro and kind words and @RealLAKnight for securing us the win. Still have some work to do, but we still have some time together. Onto the next… C U on @WWENXT Tuesday," Cena wrote.

It remains to be seen if The GOAT's interaction with The Bloodline in recent times will further lead to a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, or even Jimmy Uso.

Triple H feels John Cena needs to be appreciated more as his WWE career is nearing end

As wrestlers age, it will be harder for them to put on clinics like they used to. Their performances will look different. We've seen it in the past with legendary names such as The Undertaker and Ric Flair, and John Cena is no different. Cena has himself brought up how he feels about his in-ring career these days:

"I wish I was still there every day, it's just my body can't do it anymore and I don't wanna give the consumer a bad product," John Cena admitted. "What I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39, that's what I feel confident that I can deliver. And that's really nice for here and there, but that's not every day in WWE." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Triple H touched upon John Cena's current run on during the Fastlane pres-conference. The truth of the matter is, The Game is one of Cena's best rivals, and the former knows the value of time in the world of wrestling.

Where would you rank the rivalry between Triple H and John Cena on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.