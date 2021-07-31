"We were very successful, thankfully" - Ricardo Rodriguez on working with The Great Khali in India

Ricardo Rodriguez sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in which he opened up about his time in India working with The Great Khali.

The former WWE star was released from the company in 2014 following a successful spell as Alberto Del Rio's manager. Rodriguez then proceeded to Jalandhar, Punjab, where he met The Great Khali.

Rodriguez recalled coming to India five years ago, where he admittedly had a fantastic experience. The former WWE personality assisted in setting up The Great Khali's wrestling school, where he trained aspiring Indian pro wrestlers.

Rodriguez loved Indian culture and thanked The Great Khali for opening up an opportunity for him in the country. Rodriguez added that opening a wrestling academy wasn't easy as he initially faced difficulties in India.

The Great Khali's Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) has grown to become a hub for rookies from India, and Rodriguez had a pivotal role to play in its establishment.

"Well, I was in India five years ago. I was in Jalandhar, Punjab. It was such an amazing experience," Rodriguez said. "I was there for six months. I got to explore and learn about the Indian culture, and it was something that I never thought I'd be able to do, but because of The Great Khali, I was invited to basically open up a wrestling school in India.

"We were very successful, thankfully. After six months, it was not easy at all, but we were able to open up a pro wrestling academy and actually have big, big, massive shows.

"I'm very proud": Ricardo Rodriguez and The Great Khali helped set up an independent scene in India

Rodriguez noted CWE's rise and how the crowds that its shows garnered compelled WWE and IMPACT Wrestling to take the Indian market more seriously.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the pro wrestling scene in India, Rodriguez explained how his students have gone on to open up smaller companies throughout the country.

"Both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling went after India," he added. "They went there and toured several times. And then now, there is an independent scene. I mean, unfortunately, because of COVID, a lot of things changed, but prior to COVID, there was an independent scene that happened because of what we did in India.

"So, I'm very proud. That is something that will always be in my heart. That I was able to do that, and I got to share that moment with many, many great students that went off and then built their own companies throughout the country of India."

Being with The Great Khali in India has its perks, and Rodriguez revealed how he didn't have to pay at restaurants due to the Hall of Famer's presence.

The ex-WWE talent also spoke about CM Punk's rumored AEW signing, a possible return to WWE, Alberto Del Rio, and more during the latest interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

Fans can catch Alberto and Ricardo's reunion at 'Hecho En Mexico,' Saturday, July 31st at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

