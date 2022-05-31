"We thank you" - Wrestling personality sends a message to Sami Zayn

The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, has recently sent out a message to Sami Zayn stating that The Bloodline "appreciates" him.

During a recent edition of the KO show on SmackDown, Owens warned Zayn that The Bloodline did not bother about him and it was time for him to move on. The Conspiracy Theorist was then seen in a backstage segment with The Usos and asked them about his position in The Bloodline. Zayn was then accepted as an honorary member of the faction.

Recently, Heyman shared an animated image of the faction on Twitter where he asked everyone to acknowledge The Bloodline. Zayn responded to the tweet stating that the Special Counsel had forgotten to add him to the image.

Heyman has now responded to the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet stating that The Tribal Chief had authorized the inclusion of only the "Certified members of The Bloodline" in the image. He added that he was thankful to Sami and the faction are appreciative of his efforts.

"To the Kind Attention of Mr @SamiZayn - In response to your respectful tweet, this cartoon was authorized by YOUR #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns as CMOTB Only -- Certified Members of the #Bloodline ONLY. We thank you for your inquiry, and we assure you .. WE APPRECIATE YOU, SAMI!" Heyman wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Sami Zayn has been on a roll on social media

Last week, the self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader shared a throwback image with Roman Reigns and The Usos in their teens, with Zayn photoshopped into the picture.

This week, The Conspiracy Theorist shared a tweet where he was seen dancing with The Usos during their time on NXT. This was in response to a recent incident where Zayn was dancing with the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions during their entrance for a six-man tag team match.

"I mean Day 1 dawg," tweeted Zayn.

Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been donning a Bloodline t-shirt on WWE programming and trying his best to get into their good books.

Paul Heyman has seemingly been entertaining Zayn's theories about him being on their side and sharing updates on what the locker room thinks of the faction.

It remains to be seen how Zayn's relationship with The Bloodline will pan out in the weeks to come and how the faction will treat their latest 'honorary' member.

