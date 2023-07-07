"What is this man's problem"- Fans react to Roman Reigns' return to TikTok after getting banned previously

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Roman Reigns posted a throwback clip to commemorate his return to TikTok.

Roman Reigns, who made his main roster debut in 2012 as a member of The Shield, has been in a little bit of a slump lately. The Tribal Chief faced a massive loss at Night of Champions in a tag team title match after Jimmy Uso attacked him at the event. This led to a Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, where Reigns and Solo Sikoa were once again on the losing end. To make things worse, Roman was pinned by Jey Uso, which ended his 1294-day streak.

As previously reported, Reigns' TikTok handle, counting 1.3 million followers, got banned for unknown reasons. However, he retrieved his account bank last night and announced the comeback by posting a video. His return to the social media platform was met with hilarious reactions on Twitter:

Former WWE star heaped praise on Roman Reigns

Despite his recent downfall, Roman Reigns is still the biggest name in the world of pro wrestling. He has held the WWE Universal Championship title for more than 1000 days and is still undefeated in singles competition since December 2019.

The Tribal Chief is at the center of one of the greatest storylines in wrestling history. The Bloodline saga, which started in 2020 after Roman returned as a heel, is still going on after nearly three years. The storyline has been praised by fans and wrestlers alike.

Former WWE star Malakai Black also expressed his admiration for The Bloodline storyline while heaping praise on Roman Reigns.

"I have a lot of love for Roman [Reigns] because of the road he’s traveled. I think The Bloodline stuff is probably some of the best storyline in wrestling that we’ve seen in — oh my God, it’s so compelling, it’s so good. I’m sure that [Paul] Heyman has his hands in that as well," said Black. [H/T POST Wrestling]

The compelling story will continue on this week's SmackDown, with Roman Reigns set to be put on trial by The Usos. There have also been rumors of The Tribal Chief facing Jey Uso at SummerSlam, and one can expect the build-up for the same to start on Friday night.

Where do you rank The Head of the Table among all-time greats? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts.

