"Who’s your daddy?" - The Rock sends a warning message after a huge announcement on WWE SmackDown

The Rock recently took to social media to send a warning after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Rock and Roman Reigns finally crossed paths with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. A tag team match between both teams was confirmed for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The segment ended with Rhodes slapping The Great One as the blue brand went off the air.

The Hollywood star will appear next week on SmackDown and recently took to Instagram, The Rock shared a message and hyped up his upcoming appearance. The People's Champion has been a regular on television in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

"Who’s your daddy? If you get this look for more than 3 seconds, you know what it means See ya next week MEMPHIS - Rock’s coming home! Friday 3/15 SmackDown #peopleschamp @wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

Mark Henry believes that The Rock could face Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed the possibility of The Rock facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match after WrestleMania XL.

Recently, there have been rumors about The Great One competing more than once this year. The Rock will team up with The Tribal Chief on Night One of WrestleMania 40 and will aim for a massive victory to get the advantage the following night.

Cody Rhodes originally challenged The Brahma Bull to a singles match. However, the veteran counteroffered Rhodes to a tag team match with an interesting stipulation involved. Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Henry stated:

"I feel like right now, Cody [Rhodes] is recreating that Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon rivalry. And now, maybe The Rock is gonna hang around. And maybe we're gonna have Rock and Cody after 'Mania. And how good would that be, to have The Rock not go away and he and Cody go six months having just a great story after 'Mania?"

In the lead-up to The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Great One once again adapted to his heel persona. He has also boldly stated that The American Nightmare won't walk out of WrestleMania as the new champion.

