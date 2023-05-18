"Would love to see it" - WWE Universe reacts to Trish Stratus bringing back iconic title at Night of Champions

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are heading toward an epic showdown at WWE Night of Champions. Fans want the Hall of Famer to bring a championship from the past to the ring with her.

The 47-year-old recently returned to the company and formed a partnership with fellow Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch. Becky and Lita won the Women's Tag Team Championships, which caused Trish to grow jealous. She attacked Lita backstage on a recent edition of RAW and followed it up by attacking Becky Lynch from behind after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The Man recently returned after the attack and challenged Trish to a match at Night of Champions on May 27th.

Twitter account "Female Locker Room" posted today that Trish should bring the Women's Championship with her to the ring. Stratus retired from being a full-time performer after defeating Lita at Unforgiven 2006 to capture the Women's Championship for the seventh time:

"In the ‘Championship’ spirit - Trish Stratus should walk out at #NightOfChampions with the classic Women’s Championship belt 🔥🔥🔥," tweeted Female Locker Room.

Wrestling fans quickly responded and claimed that it was a great idea as Stratus never lost the title, while one fan wasn't too fond of the suggestion.

☆☆🦇Matty🦁☆☆ @2ndCitySaint90 @femalelroom @trishstratuscom It is her Championship so I would love to see it @femalelroom @trishstratuscom It is her Championship so I would love to see it

Barbie @BarbieDaSlayer @femalelroom @trishstratuscom She should do a cute promo at home with it but walk out before a match? Lol no @femalelroom @trishstratuscom She should do a cute promo at home with it but walk out before a match? Lol no

Trish Stratus reveals what brought her back to WWE

Trish Stratus has nothing left to prove in the wrestling industry but decided to return to WWE to entertain the fans.

The Hall of Famer originally returned as a babyface to help Lita and Becky Lynch in their rivalry against Damage CTRL, but her true intentions were recently revealed. Stratus turned heel and betrayed the former Women's Tag Team Champions because she felt she wasn't getting enough credit for starting the women's revolution in WWE.

During a recent appearance on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Trish explained that she wanted to return to the company to show a new side of her character because she is an entertainer:

"Look, is it entertaining, is it fun, is it true? Is it something like, 'Ooh, who else can cut this promo? That is something unique. So that's the lure of it for me. I just wanna go out there and entertain. I'm a performer first and foremost, and that's what I wanna do. I wanna entertain, I wanna do my performances," added Trish Stratus. [4:10 - 4:50]

Becky Lynch will be looking for revenge when she squares off against Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions. The match hasn't been made official yet, but the two stars are scheduled for a contract signing next week on RAW. Only time will tell if The Man can get the better of the legend at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Who would you like to see win the dream match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

