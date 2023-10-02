"Wow, really?" – Kevin Nash surprised by two WWE releases

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently offered his thoughts on the company's latest batch of releases.

In September, more than 20 superstars were let go shortly after Endeavor's takeover of WWE was finalized. Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Emma, Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, and Top Dolla were among the in-ring talents to lose their jobs.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said he was surprised to see Boogs and Ziggler released. He also provided some insider information on the timing of Jade Cargill's signing and Nia Jax's return:

"Dolph and Rick Boogs were two where I was just like, 'Wow, really?'" Nash stated. "I think what it was was I know for a fact that there was a hiring freeze during the merger. They brought Nia Jax back on RAW and they just signed Jade Cargill." [1:00:15 – 1:01:00]

Ziggler had worked for WWE since 2004. The 43-year-old's most notable career moments occurred in the early-to-mid 2010s when he became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Boogs, meanwhile, joined WWE in 2017 before moving up to the main roster in 2021. The 35-year-old believes Vince McMahon's removal from creative "killed" his career.

Nash spoke on this week's podcast about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H amid online speculation that they are going through a divorce. The former WWE Champion disclosed details of a recent text message exchange he had with Triple H, who seemingly confirmed the rumors are untrue.

Kevin Nash's theory on why WWE released superstars

Triple H has been in charge of WWE's main roster creative direction since Vince McMahon's initial retirement in July 2022.

Kevin Nash used to write television for WCW during his brief stint as the promotion's booker in 1999. Given his creative experience, the wrestling legend understands how roster changes are sometimes necessary:

"I think they're just opening some spots to move some people," Nash continued. "You don't cut talent and then the next day sign two new pieces of talent [for financial reasons]. I just think that you're restructuring. Creative is also restructuring." [1:01:04 – 1:01:29]

Nash also praised WWE's newest signing from AEW, Jade Cargill. He believes the 31-year-old possesses a similar presence to WWE legend The Rock.

