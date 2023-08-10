Wrestling legend has no sympathy for Becky Lynch after WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch recently received a lot of support from fans online after Triple H left her off the WWE SummerSlam 2023 card. Wrestling legend Konnan believes The Man should quickly get over the setback, especially as she is likely to feature on other major shows soon.

Following her SummerSlam omission, Lynch posted on social media that she is "making lemonade with all these lemons I've been given." WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H referenced the comment at the SummerSlam press conference. Discussing WWE's star-studded roster, he agreed that talent sometimes has to "make lemonade" in certain situations.

Konnan, the booker of Mexican promotion AAA, made it clear on K100 that he does not have any sympathy for Lynch:

"You're gonna be on another show. It ain't like just because you missed SummerSlam (…) Was Rey [Mysterio] on SummerSlam? [No] big deal because he knows he's gonna be on another show and they're the biggest stars in the company and they're in commercials and they're in everything. Give me a f***ing break, you know." [1:03 – 1:19]

Konnan added that he recently nixed a match from AAA's biggest show, Triplemania, because the card was already stacked. When wrestlers complained, he told them not to worry because they will be booked on another show in the near future.

Disco Inferno on Becky Lynch's WWE storyline

Many fans expected Becky Lynch's feud with Trish Stratus to lead to a match at SummerSlam on August 5. Instead, the two women will go one-on-one on the August 14 episode of RAW.

Former WCW star Disco Inferno also commented on Lynch's SummerSlam absence. The veteran wrestler believes WWE's entire women's division needs improvement:

"The women's stuff, it's not all their fault, but the women are not that interesting these days," Disco Inferno said. "It's part creative but it's also part on them too." [0:47 – 0:59]

On August 7, Lynch watched Shayna Baszler's win over Zoey Stark on RAW from ringside. After the match, she spat lemonade in the air in the same way Triple H used to spit out water during his ring entrance.

Do you think Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus should have taken place at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

