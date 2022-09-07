Wrestling legends would share the same issues as him with Becky Lynch over "millions of dollars" according to WWE Hall of Famer

According to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Becky Lynch's gimmick of 'The Man' was enraging for a justifiable reason. The star even pointed out that other wrestling legends like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart would have shared the same issues as him if her gimmick had been a little different.

Flair has had an issue with Lynch's 'The Man' gimmick for quite some time. For years, Ric Flair had the catchphrase, "To be The Man, you gotta beat The Man." However, after initially saying he had issues with it, WWE and Flair settled on a deal for the trademark. Flair was the owner of the trademark before the settlement.

During his recent appearance on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair said that any other wrestling legends like Michaels, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, or Stone Cold would have objected if the gimmick that they developed was given to Becky Lynch.

He also pointed out how much the value of the gimmick was thanks to merchandise sales. He also referred to the difference of opinion between himself and Triple H.

"People ask me all the time what about Hunter and I… Hunter and I, our disagreement, it was about the trademark. But how many guys… this is an opportunity to address this. Do you think if it was Shawn Michaels or Steve [Austin] or Taker or Bret Hart, if they had for example had called Becky [Lynch] like Hitman Becky or Heartbreak Becky, they wouldn’t have been equally as p**sed? We are not just talking about just a name, we are talking about millions of dollars. Millions, as you know. Merchandise in the millions." [22:25 - 23:09]

The Nature Boy also talked about how others at that level had worked hard to achieve that level of notoriety.

"But I think people at that level of notoriety that have worked that hard on their brand, they would be as upset as I was." [23:17 - 23:31]

Ric Flair felt that he didn't make anything with the sale of 'The Man' trademark to WWE for Becky Lynch

Talking further about selling the trademark to WWE, he claimed that he had won. He insisted that even though he had sold the 'The Man' trademark to WWE for Becky Lynch, the company still didn't have the monicker in spirit.

However, the Hall of Famer also pointed out that despite the sale, he had not made any money from the transaction.

"Because ultimately I won. They still don’t have The Man. Even though I sold it to them, they can’t get it. But I didn’t make any money. So what do you win?" [23:32 - 23:47]

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE ! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. https://t.co/VjeyyMElG3

Becky Lynch's recent tweet before taking time away due to injury seemed to hint that she would be moving back to her 'The Man' gimmick when she finally returns.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The Man will come back around soon. The Man will come back around soon. https://t.co/KzSeSKtFW9

It's not currently known when Becky Lynch will be back wrestling again. The multi-time women's champion last wrestled at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Champion, where she succumbed to a loss.

What do you think of Ric Flair's opinion about The Man monicker? Let us know in the comments below.

