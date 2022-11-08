"I think he's different" - Wrestling veteran on Bray Wyatt's return to WWE being "boring"

WCW legend Konnan recently addressed the criticism of Bray Wyatt's return to WWE, disclosing that he believes the former Universal Champion still needs some time to unwind.

The Stamford-based company released Wyatt from his contract in July 2021. After over a year of absence, the 35-year-old returned at Extreme Rules 2022. Despite being back for about a month, the former Universal Champion has not yet competed. Instead, he has done a few promos, which saw the introduction of Uncle Howdy.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan responded to a fan asking him if he thought Wyatt's return had been "boring."

"He [Bray Wyatt] just got back. It's like his third promo. So, let it unwind and we'll see what happens. I think he's different, he's creative. This was not the best of the promo's he's done but I did like how the old man came out, Mr. Howdy or whatever his name was, saying that he was lying. Yeah, so that kind of I was like, 'okay, I kind of like that little swerve at the end,'" said Konnan. [From 1:40 to 2:05]

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell liked Bray Wyatt's segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Wrestling legend and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also discussed Bray Wyatt's ongoing storyline. The 72-year-old disclosed that Wyatt's promo on the latest episode of SmackDown made an impression on him.

Mantell also disclosed that he believes the company knows where this storyline is going.

"Good segment. While I was watching it, I was saying 'What's going on here?' which means that it made an impression on me and why is it conveying to me? And he's got a hair trigger, he could go off at anytime. And Uncle Howdy, they kept showing that background. Uncle Howdy, that's his name? I don't know anymore than you. But they're building on it and they have a way to go, I'm sure, at this point. So where they go we'll see if it works or not. He did a great job though," said Dutch Mantell. [From 31:10 to 32:14]

