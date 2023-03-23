Wrestling veteran Konnan recently made surprising comments about WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' looks.

Rhodes is currently one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. Earlier this year, The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained why Rhodes has to win the world title at WrestleMania.

"I think if Cody loses, he loses a lot of momentum. And he needs to be skyrocketed right now." [0:40 - 0:46]

The wrestling veteran then made a surprising comment about Rhodes' appearance.

"Cody's got a weird look bro. He reminds me like a used-car salesman mixed with a TV evangelist, you know, and a politician. That kid comes up as very kind of unsavory," Konnan added. [1:00 - 1:12]

Can Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns has defeated several challengers for his title, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg. The Tribal Chief has now been the world champion for over 930 days.

However, Cody Rhodes believes he could be the one to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline. In an interview with Out of Character, The American Nightmare explained why.

"At some point, somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubts about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years."

