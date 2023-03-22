"She might as well come out nude" - Konnan makes surprising comment about WWE star's outfit

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently made a surprising comment about WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Belair has been one of the top female superstars since joining the main roster in 2020. The 33-year-old is currently the RAW Women's Champion. She has held the title for over 350 days. Belair will now defend her championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan dubbed Belair as "hot." The wrestling veteran also made a surprising comment about one of her latest outfits.

"Bianca is very hot. Bro, I just said the other day she was wearing this outfit that was like sheer. She might as well come out nude," he said. [1:43 - 1:50]

Konnan believes WWE will push Bianca Belair's husband, Montez Ford, after WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair's husband, Montez Ford, has been one of the rising stars on the main roster since 2019 alongside his partner, Angelo Dawkins. Over the past few months, several reports have suggested Ford would receive a push from the creative team.

Konnan addressed the subject on Keepin' It 100, disclosing that he believes the former Marine will receive his push after WrestleMania 39.

"They were talking about if they dropped the ball or missed the window, whatever with Ford, right? No, because you have to have patience. They know what they have. Why do you think Dawkins did the job on RAW on Monday, not Montez? I think he's getting his push after 'Mania. They know what they have. This guy's too charismatic, too athletic, ripped, good promo, charismatic, everything bro," he said. [1:19 - 1:42]

