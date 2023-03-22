32-year-old WWE Superstar will probably receive a push after WrestleMania 39, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Montez Ford will receive a push in WWE after WrestleMania 39.

Ford has been an active competitor on the main roster since 2019. Alongside his Street Profits tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, Ford held the SmackDown, NXT, and RAW Tag Team Championships. A few months ago, several reports suggested that the former United States Marine could soon receive a push as a singles competitor. However, that has not happened so far.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed whether the company has dropped the ball with Ford. The wrestling veteran disclosed that he believes the 32-year-old will receive his push after WrestleMania 39.

"They were talking about if they dropped the ball or missed the window, whatever with Ford, right? No, because you have to have patience. They know what they have. Why do you think Dawkins did the job on RAW on Monday, not Montez? I think he's getting his push after Mania. They know what they have. This guy's too charismatic, too athletic, ripped, good promo, charismatic, everything bro," he said. [1:20 - 1:42]

Check out the entire episode down below:

Montez Ford gave an impressive performance at WWE Elimination Chamber

Earlier this year, Montez Ford participated in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He lasted for more than 27 minutes before getting eliminated by Austin Theory.

Many fans have praised Ford for his performance at the premium live event. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also enjoyed what the former Marine did inside the Elimination Chamber. Although he forgot to mention him during the press conference after the show, The Game later took to Twitter to state that Ford was a star.

"Missed mentioning at the press conference…But @MontezFordWWE is a STAR," Triple H wrote.

