Wrestling veteran will "denounce" Sylvester Stallone's legendary movie if WWE puts him in 39-year-old star's corner for WrestleMania 40

Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently mentioned that he would "denounce" Sylvester Stallon's iconic movie if WWE had him train a 39-year-old star for the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

The star in question is Sami Zayn, who reminisced about his match against Roman Reigns from a year ago during his interview with Jackie Redmond on RAW. The 39-year-old star mentioned that Triple H told him he was "Rocky" after the match, which some see as a subtle reference comparing himself to the never-give-up boxer Rocky Balboa, famously played by the legendary Sylvester Stallone.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, the former Bloodline member had a staredown with Gunther backstage, which led to massive speculations that the two men could clash at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on The Brand, the former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he hated the idea of the 77-year-old legendary actor training Sami Zayn for his match against The Ring General at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Russo even claimed that if it happens, he will never watch a Rocky movie again:

"This is borderline sacrilege and if this does happen I swear to god, I may walk away from this thing forever. Because this is the one thing I cannot tolerate... If we go from Apollo Creed to Clubber Lang to Ivan Drago to Sami Zayn, game over for me, GAME FREAKING OVER. I will denounce Rocky... If they (WWE) are going to put Sylvester Stallone in this clown's corner, no less against Gunther and he's going to go over, that is game over for me." [From 00:14 to 01:21]

Sami Zayn sends a cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown is stacked with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and several others on the card.

In the meantime, Zayn is involved in a program with Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night RAW and also picked up a big win over his opponent. Since the 39-year-old star has been trying to pave his road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadephia, he sent a cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown.

"HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT?"

Only time will tell if the 77-year-old legendary actor makes his way to Philadephia for The Grandest Stage of Them All to be in the former Intercontinental Champion's corner.

