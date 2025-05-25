WWE abruptly cuts off Jey Uso before his match even starts at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 25, 2025 02:51 GMT
The World Heavyweight Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
The World Heavyweight Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Jey Uso was making his entrance at Saturday Night's Main Event, and for some odd reason, WWE decided that it was a good time to cut him off - all before his match even began.

While Saturday Night's Main Event was quite eventful this time around, with moments such as the returns of Bronson Reed (after nearly 200 days) and Cody Rhodes (after a month) dominating the headlines. However, one of the downsides that fans were complaining about on Twitter was the fact that there were a relentless number of advertisements that were ill-timed.

This included that of Jey Uso's entrance. WWE abruptly cut his entrance for an advertisement while he was in the middle of it.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

It was an extremely bizarre decision to do so, as the World Heavyweight Champion has what many consider to be the best entrance in wrestling today. The fact that it gets the crowd so hyped would mean that it's must-watch television. Instead, it was cut off for an advertisement.

The irony of it was that not only did Jey Uso, as the Champion, enter first, but as soon as Logan Paul made his entrance, there was yet another advertisement. This was within minutes of each other.

The advertisement seemed to have affected the viewing experience for a lot of fans.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Edited by Rohit Nath
