WWE advertises huge Seth Rollins appearance

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 continues to get interesting. Following Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Seth Rollins has been advertised for a major appearance on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

At the Royal Rumble, The Visionary brutally attacked The Tribal Chief after being eliminated from the 30-man contest. He put Reigns on the shelf with two vicious Curb Stomps, costing him the chance to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Both Seth Rollins and CM Punk will compete in the six-man contest this Saturday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Recently, WWE announced that The Head of the Table and The Second City Saint would make their presence felt on the March 21st edition of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins is also being advertised on the company's official website for the same Friday night show, making it a blockbuster affair. There is a very likely possibility of the three huge stars coming face-to-face.

Former WWE star suggests a new role for Seth Rollins following retirement

The Revolutionary defeated Finn Balor to secure his place in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The star has vowed to emerge victorious in the six-man match and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Huge Pop! show, wrestling veteran MVP revealed what the 38-year-old star should do after hanging up his wrestling boots. The former WWE Superstar suggested that Seth Rollins could transition into a successful managerial role after his in-ring career.

"You couldn't imagine a 65-year-old Stone Cold being a mouthpiece for somebody. It doesn't fit. This probably falls into the category of 'made so much money you couldn't do it,' but somebody like Seth Rollins could do it. He's a guy who could really get somebody over and be a manager later in his career if he wanted to do it," MVP said.

Reacting to the announcement on social media, Roman Reigns issued a warning, stating, "receipts are coming."

It remains to be seen whether Rollins will be the recipient of The Tribal Chief's wrath upon his massive return since both men will be on the same SmackDown episode next month.

