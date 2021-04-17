WWE announces multiple matches and a segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW is just a few days away, and WWE has made some big announcements for the upcoming episode.

The company announced that there will be two big matches and a segment featuring some of the red brand's top stars, including Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman.

WWE made the announcements through their official website, providing fans with some context before Monday night.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair will renew their legendary rivalry on next week's show following The Queen's attack on Ripley and the former RAW Women's Champion. Additionally, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman will go head-to-head for the first time.

Drew McIntyre is demanding answers from MVP after he was shockingly attacked by T-Bar and Mace after last week's main event. It seems like the former RETRIBUTION members are aligned with MVP and Lashley.

This episode of RAW should be interesting, as many fans are wondering why T-Bar and Mace decided to join forces with MVP and Lashley.

It will also be interesting to see if the first-time match between Orton and Strowman will set up a feud between the two men for WrestleMania Backlash.

Drew McIntyre earned a WWE Championship rematch on last week's episode of RAW

Monday Night RAW should be an action-packed one, and the segment planned for the episode revolves around Drew McIntyre's win last week.

The Scottish Warrior earned himself a WWE Championship rematch when he emerged victorious in the Triple Threat No.1 Contender's match against Orton and Strowman.

McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash in yet another attempt to regain the WWE Championship.

This will just be McIntyre's second attempt to wrest the title away from The All Mighty.

After his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 37, the Scotsman will be hoping he can best Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash and return to RAW as a three-time WWE Champion.

However, it looks like MVP has got the WWE Champion an insurance policy in the form of T-Bar and Mace. It will be interesting to hear from MVP and the former RETRIBUTION members about their rumored alliance.

Do you think McIntyre can reclaim the championship? Will he have his questions answered on RAW? Share your thoughts with us down below.