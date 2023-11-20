WWE announces segment that will kick off this week’s RAW

WWE recently announced the segment that will kick off the upcoming episode of RAW airing live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States.

Drew McIntyre joined forces with The Judgment Day to establish his heel turn last week on RAW. The 38-year-old wrestler attacked Jey Uso with a vicious Claymore Kick to help Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Uso and Cody Rhodes. He shook hands with Rhea Ripley to end the show at a cliffhanger moment.

In a preview on the Stamford-based company's official website, McIntyre is scheduled to kick off the Monday Night Show. The Scottish Warrior is expected to address his actions from last week.

With McIntyre roaming around full of frustration, the heel turn was around the corner. But WWE dropped the ball just a week before Survivor Series: WarGames.

It might indicate the former Intercontinental Champion getting included in The Judgment Day's team for the premium live event, turning it into a five vs. five contest. In that case, the babyface team would also need to find one superstar.

Bully Ray believes Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre look like a power couple following last week's WWE RAW

After assisting The Judgment Day during the title-deciding match, McIntyre shook hands with The Eradicator, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his views about the segment featuring Ripley and McIntyre. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the two looked like a power couple.

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew - I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them. I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look - Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... but it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week," Bully Ray said.

