Becky Lynch gets called an "inspiration" for major WWE Superstar's character evolution 

Rumors of Becky Lynch's eventual WWE return keep making headlines every week. Her husband, Seth Rollins, has undergone a gradual character transformation lately. During a recent interview, he credited Lynch for a major aspect of his current WWE gimmick.

Several months ago, Rollins began donning colorful suits on SmackDown as part of the evolution of his villainous character. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, the former world champion noted that Becky Lynch nudged him in the right direction when it came to the wardrobe change.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my wife as the inspiration for it as a matter of fact,” Rollins said. “She was the one who pointed me in the right direction in terms of getting a stylist, seeing what direction it took us. It’s one of those things that took on a life of its own. I never expected it to become what it has but it’s been cool and fun to see people’s reactions to them, good or bad. It gives the audience one more thing to think or talk about.”

Becky Lynch will reportedly be in attendance for WWE SummerSlam on August 21, although it is unclear whether or not there are plans for her to make an on-screen appearance.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is set to face Edge in a one-on-one match at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Iron sharpens iron" - Seth Rollins on the buildup to his WWE bout against Edge

Seth Rollins vs. Edge is a dream match for many fans, which only became possible thanks to the latter's in-ring return last year.

During the interview, Rollins spoke about how The Rated-R Superstar has challenged him to a higher level as far as "mind games" are concerned.

"Iron sharpens iron." Rollins continued, "It’s been exciting just to see where I stand. It’s been a while since I have been challenged at this level when it comes to the mind games and the war of words. It’s nice to have someone who can help me be at my very best in that situation."

