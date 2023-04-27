WWE has to break up current tag team champions and Monday Night RAW stable, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE should break up Damage CTRL and the current Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

In July 2022, Bayley returned from injury to join forces with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and form Damage CTRL. The stable has since held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Morgan started teaming up a few weeks ago. They recently defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship in Lita's absence.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently urged WWE to break up Damage CTRL for having charisma problems. He also disclosed on Keepin' It 100 that he believes the company should split Morgan and Rodriguez.

"The other team [Morgan and Rodriguez] just seems so random. It was almost like, 'We gotta find something for Raquel, gotta find something for Liv. I know; let's put them together.' [Give them the belts] Yeah, to give them a little credibility. And the smiling and that pose that Raquel does, and I met her, very nice girl, but bro, that's hokey and corny." [16:24 - 16:45]

Vince Russo also believes WWE should end Damage CTRL

Last Monday, Damage CTRL squared off against the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodrigez and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match. However, they lost the bout.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo heavily criticized Damage CTRL.

"Does Damage CTRL have any life? Bro, I think they're so done with Damage CTRL, and even they have to realize this never worked, this never got over (...) They're not impressive looking, there was no story [as] to why they were together. So from the get-go, it meant nothing. They thought if we put the belts on them (...) no bro, it meant nothing. It was never over from day one, and it takes you guys nine months to figure that out?" [55:10 – 57:10]

