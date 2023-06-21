WWE to bring back premium live event for the first time in 2 years in October

Pat McAfee announced that a WWE premium live event will be making its return this October in the city of Indianapolis.

Money in the Bank 2023 is less than two weeks away in London, but the company is already preparing for the future. During today's episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter announced that Fastlane 2023 would be taking place in Indianapolis this October.

During the pandemic, the last Fastlane premium live event was held in 2021 in the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay.

The promotion then confirmed McAfee's announcement and issued a press release regarding Fastlane 2023. The event will take place on October 7th at the Gainbride Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and is the first premium live event held in the city in seven years.

Paul Heyman on WWE bringing relevancy to Indianapolis

Paul Heyman currently has a lot to deal with after The Usos betrayed Roman Reigns. The Wiseman of The Bloodline claimed the company would bring relevancy to Indianapolis when Fastlane comes around in October.

On this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, Roman had informed Jey Uso that they were grooming him to become the next Tribal Chief. Instead, he opted to side with his brother and delivered a Superkick directly to Reigns' face. The Usos hit Solo Sikoa with a boot to the face before leveling Roman with another Superkick that got an incredible reaction from the crowd.

Paul Heyman was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show today and discussed Fastlane coming to the city of Indianapolis later this year. The 57-year-old joked that the name must have spawned from the Indianapolis 500 race held every year in the city during Memorial Day weekend:

"I say this on behalf of the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, the Ruler of the Island of Relevancy, that now not only does WWE bring relevancy to Indianapolis. But by virtue of the fact that Indianapolis has either lent, licensed, or sold the name "Fastlane" from the Indianapolis 500 to WWE, that Indianapolis brings relevancy to WWE," said Paul Heyman. [00:32 - 00:59]

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to battle The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank 2023 on July 1st. Only time will tell if The Bloodline is still intact by the time Fastlane rolls around in October.

