WWE Fastlane 2021 - Star rating for every match

WWE Fastlane was the final stop ahead of WrestleMania 37 with plenty of matches on the card that would directly influence what will happen at the Show of Shows.

The company has crafted a trend of under-hyping its major shows. However, through the sheer effort and ability of the roster, WWE has been hitting it out of the park with their pay-per-views recently.

There have been polarizing views on the creative and booking of the promotion over the past few months. However, the WWE roster of talent has consistently delivered highly entertaining matches that usually leave fans satisfied with these shows.

WWE Fastlane followed the same trend with two great matches really elevating the entire card.

With eight matches on the card, there was plenty of action to enjoy on the night for the WWE Universe.

In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match from WWE Fastlane 2021.

Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali w/Retribution for the WWE United States Championship (WWE Fastlane Kickoff)

Advertisement

The WWE Fastlane Kickoff show featured a rematch from last week's RAW with Riddle defending the WWE United States Championship against Mustafa Ali.

Ali was accompanied to the ring by RETRIBUTION with the leader trying to show the group why he was in charge. Unfortunately, this mission proved to be much easier said than done.

The two men are amongst the best in-ring workers on the red brand and showed a significant amount of chemistry together with very unique counters and reversals. One of the most notable moments of the bout was when Ali went for a running neckbreaker that Riddle reversed into a rear-naked choke in mid-air. The timing was awesome here.

The contest was a back and forth affair until we reached the end when Riddle was caught on the second rope. He was able to gain control and lifted Ali into position for a second-rope avalanche Bro Derek to win and retain his title.

RETRIBUTION'S post-match attack on Ali seemingly put an end to the faction after months of lacklustre booking.

This match was another entertaining encounter between these two men. Despite the shoddy booking of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali has been stellar inside the ring and on the mic. Meanwhile, Riddle has consistently been one of the highlights on RAW, despite his character being goofy.

Star rating: ***1/4

1 / 8 NEXT