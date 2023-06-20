What if Logan Paul wins Money in the Bank? 5 things that could happen in WWE

On the latest edition of RAW, Logan Paul made a highly anticipated return to television and surprised the WWE Universe with a major announcement. He declared himself a participant in the upcoming Money in the Bank 2023 ladder match.

The Maverick's announcement has generated mixed reactions among fans. Some believe he doesn't deserve to be a part of the match. This question arises because the YouTuber hasn't won any qualifying match to earn a spot in the ladder match.

On the other hand, some fans are excited to see whether The Cleveland-born superstar will be able to pull out a shock by winning MITB this year.

Below are five things that could happen in WWE if Logan Paul wins this year's MITB ladder match.

#5. Logan Paul cashes in on Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins & Logan already had a heated rivalry in past

The last time when Logan Paul stepped foot in the squared circle was at WrestleMania 39, where he faced Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated match. The Visionary emerged victorious in that battle, securing a win over him.

Now, with Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship, The YouTuber has the opportunity to seek retribution. As the holder of the MITB contract, Logan can cash in his contract at any time and on any champion he wishes for.

This includes the opportunity to challenge The Visionary for the title too. If this scenario unfolds, the most favorable location for MITB cash-in will be SummerSlam 2023.

#4. More television appearances

The Youtuber made this MITB announcement on a recent episode of RAW

The Maverick's dedication to his WWE run is evident. So it's likely that if he wins the MITB contract, he will make more frequent television appearances. This will help him to build up hype for his cash-in.

This increased presence would allow him to engage with top champions such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. These confrontations could help him to establish himself as a more relevant and bigger star in the company.

These frequent appearances will add a factor of surprise and unpredictability to his MITB cash-in.

#3. A cash-in on mid-card Champions

Austin Theory & Gunther are currently the mid-card Champions

Last year, Austin Theory broke the Money in the Bank cash-in tradition by targeting a mid-card championship. This year, during an episode of RAW, the company had already announced that the contract holder can cash in on any title of their choice, including the mid-card titles.

This opens the possibility of Logan Paul cashing in on either Austin Theory or Gunther to capture the gold. Currently, The A-town Down holds the United States Championship, while The Ring General is the Intercontinental Champion.

It will be interesting to see if The Maverick decides to make such a move after winning the contract. Having Logan as a mid-card champion would bring significant star power to the division itself.

#2. The return of Jake Paul

Jake Paul is the real-life brother of Logan Paul

One of the most anticipated returns if Logan wins the Money in the Bank contract is the return of Jake Paul. Jake is the real-life brother of Logan Paul. The Paul brothers have already made a significant impact in boxing.

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during Crown Jewel 2022, where his brother faced Roman Reigns. During the match, Jake came to the aid of The Maverick when The Usos interfered. Ultimately Logan Paul lost the match but delivered a fantastic performance on that night.

Triple H has shown interest in Jake Paul on various occasions, indicating a potential collaboration with the company. Therefore, it is possible outcome that Jake could be involved after The YouTuber wins the Money in the Bank contract. He could even assist him in securing that contract.

#1. A cash-in on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul Part II?

The last time when Logan Paul crossed paths with Roman Reigns, The Bloodline was at full strength with The Usos by his side. However, since the betrayal, The Samoan faction has been experiencing a downward spiral.

It will be interesting to see if Paul chooses to go against The Tribal Chief once again. With only Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman remaining alongside Roman, the odds of a successful cash-in are higher. Roman Reigns currently holds the Undisputed Championship in Stamford-based promotion.

For The Maverick, it would be not only a chance to capture the Undisputed Championship but also a prospect for revenge against The Tribal Chief for their previous encounter.

