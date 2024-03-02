WWE: Bron Breakker breaks silence after lightning-fast win over 34-year-old star on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Champion Bron Breakker roared after demolishing his opponent quickly on Friday Night SmackDown.

As of now, Breakker holds the NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin on the white and gold brand. The two men, known as The Wolf Dogs, defeated Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The Family to become the new tag team titleholders on the February 13 edition of NXT.

In the same week on the February 16 episode of SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis officially announced that the second-generation superstar is the newest member of the Blue brand roster.

Upon his main roster in-ring debut match on SmackDown, Breakker faced Dante Chen and pinned him in over a minute. Last night on the Blue brand show, the former NXT Champion defeated Xyon Quinn with a lightning-fast Spear in just five seconds.

After showcasing his dominance by squashing the 34-year-old star, Bron Breakker broke his silence and asserted he was ready to take over WWE SmackDown. He said:

"Win number 2 for Bron Breakker on SmackDown. Keep feeding me opponents, I'll keep breaking everyone because The DAWG of WWE is here."

WWE veteran believes Bron Breakker is the "new Brock Lesnar" with "none of the problems"

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette thinks that World Wrestling Entertainment has already found the next Brock Lesnar in the form of the 26-year-old star.

The Beast Incarnate has currently found himself under a huge problem after being dragged into the Vince McMahon lawsuit filed by Janel Grant for sexual misconduct.

WWE veteran went all out praising Bron Breakker on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. He called the 26-year-old "a new Brock Lesnar, with none of the problems," suggesting Breakker is even more impressive than The Beast was in his early days and saw him as a future superstar in the making.

"He's (Bron Breakker) the new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems. He's 20 years younger and they don't have to worry about the lawsuits or whatever is gonna be coming out. He has got the same qualities, he's obviously is not gonna bother to, or take the time to, or go through and compete and win the UFC title, but he's got the same kind of aggression and intensity that Brock has and the power and the speed that Brock had, you know, 20 years ago. He's a more natural worker. I had Brock at this stage Bron Breakker is at, or shortly before it. And Bron's been leaps and bounds ahead of what Brock was as a pro wrestling performer since we first saw him. They say it and I believe it. He runs the ropes at 23 miles an hour. The ring is 20 feet from the edge of apron to the edge of apron. So, inside the ropes, he's got 18 feet to go 23 miles an hour," Cornette said.

The WWE Universe is excited to see Bron Breakker win major titles on the main roster to become a World Champion in the company soon.

