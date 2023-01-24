WWE's RAW XXX episode featured many legends, but not all of them appeared in massively prominent roles. Several of them were involved in an unoriginal poker angle, and Vince Russo feels it was the company's way of ribbing the returning names.

Fans witnessed a few familiar names during the APA Poker Invitational. Diamond Dallas Page, Alundra Blayze, Irwin R. Schyster, and Ted DiBiase appeared as part of the angle that lasted throughout the night.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed by the lineup as he believed WWE could have attracted even more names for a crucial episode of Monday Night RAW. Russo found it odd that WWE decided to bring in big-name personalities like DDP just to be involved in inconsequential segments revolving around poker.

The former WWE writer felt Bruce Prichard might have been responsible for the creative idea and labeled it as an intentional rib from the company's end. Vince Russo revealed the following on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Here is the funniest thing to me, bro. Even at that level, they are still ribbing the same people. And I mean, bro, you're going to fly Diamond Dallas Page from Atalanta, where he runs a very, very successful business, for a poker segment. I mean, they are still ribbing. That's Bruce, bro. I'm telling you. That is Bruce Prichard there; still, You're retired there, and they are still freaking ribbing.'" [3:29 - 4:09]

Who else returned on WWE RAW XXX?

The 30th Anniversary edition of WWE RAW opened with a typical promo from Hulk Hogan as The Hulkster made his first appearance for the company in nearly two years. The Hall of Famer was also accompanied by his close friend, The Mouth of the South, Jimmy Hart.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was when The Undertaker showed up in his American Badass gimmick to help Bray Wyatt against LA Knight. The Phenom seemingly passed the torch to The Eater of Worlds as he whispered something in Wyatt's ears before leaving the ring.

D-Generation X was unsurprisingly also at its entertaining best during a segment that also had Kurt Angle grab the spotlight with his comedic brilliance. The Olympic hero served as the special guest referee for a tag team showdown between Imperium and the babyface alliance of Seth Rollins and Street Profits.

A Legends Night episode of RAW couldn't have ended without a Ric Flair sighting, as The Nature Boy also came out before his daughter's segment to thank the crowd.

Triple H and his team wrapped up an eventful RAW with the night's biggest surprise as Brock Lesnar interfered in the main event to close the show.

You can catch all the results and highlights right here if you missed all the action.

