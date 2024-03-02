WWE calls out Grayson Waller's lie; SmackDown star responds

WWE exposed SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller for telling a lie on camera this past Monday Night Raw. The Australian star lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of the red brand's show.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were guests on The Grayson Waller Effect for a special segment at Elimination Chamber 2024. The American Nightmare challenged The Rock to a singles match during the segment. Eventually, as Waller looked on, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes beat down Austin Theory to put an end to the segment.

WWE shared a clip of Waller, claiming that he did everything he could to protect the former United States Champion from Rhodes and Rollins, on their official Instagram account. The promotion, however, seemed to suggest that Waller wasn't telling the truth.

Waller responded to the post on Instagram and claimed it was AI nonsense and that it should be deleted.

Former WWE writer is not a fan of Grayson Waller

Wrestling legend Vince Russo is not a fan of Grayson Waller and does not believe that the latter will ever get over with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws last year, Vince Russo claimed that Waller would never get over with wrestling fans. He added that the 33-year-old would not be a draw for SmackDown and also stated that he won't need to apologize for making this comment.

"This guy is never getting over. I'm in the wrestling business. I don't watch SmackDown, and nobody's telling me to watch SmackDown because of Grayson Waller. The guy ain't ever getting over. I don't even need to say 'I'm sorry," said Vince Russo. [From 11:18 to 11:32]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell however, believes Waller possesses the "it factor" and has the potential to be a star on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Waller on the road to WrestleMania 40.

