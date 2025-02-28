WWE cancels advertised title match in last-minute SmackDown change

WWE made a major alteration to tonight's episode of SmackDown earlier today. This week's episode of the blue brand is the final show before WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Earlier today, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced several matches for tonight's show to determine Shinsuke Nakamura's next challenger for the United States Championship.

Nakamura was originally expected to defend the title against LA Knight tonight on SmackDown, but that will no longer be the case. Instead, there will be three separate qualifying bouts, with the winners squaring off in a Triple Threat Match on the blue brand to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship.

Nakamura recently shared that he suffered a personal loss, with the death of Japanese wrestling legend Osamu Nishimura. The veteran passed away at just 53 years old and Nakamura noted that the late star was like an older brother to him.

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura discusses potential major reunion

SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently discussed a potential reunion with NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Nakamura and Tanahashi have a lot of history together in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and the United States Champion was asked about a potential reunion with the veteran. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, the King of Strong Style noted that anything was possible, but did not want to make any promises to wrestling fans. Tanahashi currently serves as the president of NJPW.

"They say, ‘Never say never.’ I hear people talking about it, but when you think about the reality of the situation — you can say whatever you want about emotions, but you have to clear up practical issues. There are probably some things I shouldn’t say, and I can’t promise anything. I can’t take responsibility for that," Shinsuke Nakamura told Tokyo Sports. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Shinsuke Nakamura captured the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series 2024. The King of Strong Style competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month, but came up short. The 45-year-old has not competed since the PLE earlier this month, and is not on the card for Elimination Chamber tomorrow.

It will be fascinating to see which three athletes go on to qualify for the Triple Threat Match to become number one contender for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown.

