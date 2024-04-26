WWE champion blamed for The Bloodline and Imperium breakup, by star; blames another major faction's breakup on him too

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has taken a jab at Sami Zayn ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Sami Zayn has experienced a surge in his career over the past couple of years, engaging in compelling storylines that have captivated audiences. His involvement in The Bloodline storyline was not only riveting television but also propelled him into the main event scene in WWE. Sami's feud with Gunther leading up to WrestleMania XL culminated in the former's remarkable victory over The Ring General to claim the Intercontinental Championship. Currently, Zayn's ongoing rivalry with Chad Gable has been developing intriguingly over the past few weeks.

It is interesting to note that nearly all the factions Sami Zayn has feuded with in the last two years have experienced internal rifts post-feud. Following WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline faced internal conflicts. More recently, Gunther expelled Giovanni Vinci from Imperium, while Chad Gable criticized his Alpha Academy stablemates during a recent RAW episode. "Big" Bronson Reed has observed this pattern and implied that Sami Zayn may be the catalyst behind these internal rifts, referring to the latter as a "worm" in his recent tweet.

"Now people are starting to see the WORM that I've been talking about."

What the future has in store for the current Intercontinental Champion remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has his sights set on Sami Zayn

Being a champion in WWE means that there is always a target on your back, and that is no different for Sami Zayn.

During this week's episode of RAW, Bronson Reed launched an attack on Sami Zayn backstage, signaling his intent to pursue the Intercontinental Championship. Reed made it clear that other contenders like Chad Gable and Sheamus should wait for their turn at the back of the line and called Zayn a "fraud."

"Chad, back of the line. Sheamus, back of the line. I'm speaking the truth @WWE universe it's time to start listening. Sami, you are a fraud. #WWERaw," Bronson Reed shared.

It will be interesting to see if "Big" Bronson Reed can dethrone Sami Zayn and secure his first title on the main roster.

