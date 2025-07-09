WWE confirmed to crown two new champions during SummerSlam weekend

With SummerSlam fast approaching, WWE has already started teasing feuds between superstars on RAW and SmackDown. Fans are aware that the King and Queen of the Ring, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, will compete for the world titles of men's and women's divisions in the premium live event, but the rest of the match card is far from being finalized.

At the same time, WWE is set to crown two new champions during the SummerSlam weekend, but this time not from the main roster or NXT. Instead, new WWE ID Champions will be crowned in a Game Changer Wrestling event on August 1. The match card is set to be finalized soon for the company's Independent development program.

The official X handle of WWE ID announced:

“BREAKING NEWS…. The first WWE ID Champions will be determined on August 1st during #SummerSlam weekend in Rutherford, NJ when @GCWrestling_presents The ID Showcase! The Women’s ID Championship will be determined in a Triple Threat Match! It will be Kylie Rae vs. Zara Zakher vs. Zayda Steel The Men’s ID Championship will be a singles match. The participants will be determined on July 19th when House Of Champions presents The ID Showcase in Orlando."

It will be interesting to see whether the newly-crowned WWE ID Champions will show up at the premium live event as well to get an ovation from fans.

Cody Rhodes wants to reclaim gold at SummerSlam

The American Nightmare went all the way during the King of the Ring Tournament, and he got a title shot at the premium live event, thanks to his win over Randy Orton at Night of Champions a couple of weeks ago.

Cody Rhodes will now look to take revenge on John Cena and end his Undisputed WWE Championship reign in a rematch from WrestleMania 41. The former champion is heading to New Jersey for a blockbuster match, which will undoubtedly add new angles to his feud with the 17-time World Champion.

