WWE confirms interesting John Cena update ahead of RAW

John Cena is 68 days into his WWE retirement campaign, and very few people predicted the Farewell Tour would be this controversial. The recent heel turn has made Cena's Road to WrestleMania 41 a lot more interesting. However, the next major happening is the fallout from The Grandest Stage of Them All, and The Face That Runs The Place is poised to be a major player.

Big Match John has secured a bout for the Undisputed WWE Championship at his final Show of Shows. The 16-time former World Champion will try to break the record he jointly holds with Ric Flair, when he locks up with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Vegas. Officials previously confirmed Cena for Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX on May 24. The Cenation leader could enter his fifth career SNME event as champion.

Cena was previously announced for the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 25 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. In an update on post-Mania plans, WWE has now confirmed John Cena for more shows of the blue brand.

The Face That Runs The Place is set to come out of SNME with a push as he will appear on SmackDown the next week, live from the legendary Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. He will then work the blue brand on June 13 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

SmackDown in Lexington should be a big night for Cena as it could be his final show from his old OVW stomping grounds. A week later, the 47-year-old is scheduled to work the Friday night show from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI on June 20. This is less than a month from SNME, and 44 days from the two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Cena was previously confirmed for three WWE RAW episodes this month. He will appear in Brussels on March 17, Glasgow on March 24, and London on March 31.

Cody Rhodes addresses John Cena's WWE heel turn

Last Friday's SmackDown featured fallout from Elimination Chamber. The episode was highlighted by Cody Rhodes delivering an in-ring promo.

The American Nightmare was still sporting a black eye, thanks to Travis Scott's errant strike during John Cena's heel turn that included The Rock. A serious Rhodes took the crowd in before a "Cena sucks!" chant broke out. The Undisputed WWE Champion ripped into all three heels and challenged Cena to "come get some" at WrestleMania 41.

Rhodes noted that Cena's heel turn was the most-watched moment in World Wrestling Entertainment history. He also said he told his daughter he ran into a wall when she asked about his eye.

