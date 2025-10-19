WWE confirms it has officially separated a member of RAW faction

WWE has officially made a confirmation that a member of the top RAW faction has parted ways. The Vision's association with Seth Rollins after an epic betrayal has now been revealed.The Visionary was riding high last week after finally defeating Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia.But it blew up in his face when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on him on the October 13, 2025, edition of RAW after Crown Jewel.Shortly after, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Seth Rollins was believed to have suffered a shoulder injury in his last match and that he would require surgery.Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter learned that the former Shield member could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which could see him miss WrestleMania 42 if he goes under the knife.This explains why WWE may have rushed the breakup of The Vision. Interestingly, several people within the company are said to be &quot;skeptical&quot; towards Rollins' situation due to his fake knee injury over the summer.Some fans are even wondering whether the aforementioned angle was another ruse to outsmart CM Punk once again. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.WWE just dropped a new render for The Vision featuring Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, putting all speculation to rest once and for all.As for Seth Rollins, there's no official word on whether he will be making an appearance on RAW next week. Adam Pearce will provide an update on The Visionary.Becky Lynch reacts to The Vision turning on Seth Rollins on WWE RAWBecky Lynch took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on The Vision betraying Seth Rollins.She simply tweeted, &quot;I’m gone for one week…&quot;The Man was briefly part of the group, but it all came crashing down after she took some time off before Crown Jewel.She is now set to return this Monday to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. Meanwhile, Omos has offered to help Lynch against The Vision.Will she seek revenge on her husband's behalf? Or is WWE going to quietly remove her from the storyline? Fans must tune in to RAW to find out all the answers.