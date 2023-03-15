WWE Creative may not want 35-year-old superstar to return to his former gimmick, according to Hall of Famer Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed whether Bray Wyatt should return to his Fiend persona or not.

After a successful run as the leader of The Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt adopted a new persona, The Fiend, in 2019. As The Fiend, Wyatt competed against several top superstars, including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. However, the 35-year-old got released from his contract in 2021. Last October, Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company with a new gimmick. Nevertheless, several legends and fans have been criticizing Wyatt's current run.

Booker T is one of the legends who has recently criticized Wyatt for not competing in the ring much since his comeback. During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend addressed whether Wyatt should return to his former persona as The Fiend.

"You know, that might be what he needs. It really might be what he needs. But, is that what the company needs? Because The Fiend was there again the character that nobody can beat. Everybody that wrestled The Fiend, you know, no one really came out on a great side. Even Bray didn't come out on a great side. The person that he worked with, no one really got anything out of it. So, I don't know. I really don't know if that's the right idea or not. Maybe it's the right idea for him. But is it the right direction to go for the company? That's the question," he said. [1:26:44 - 1:27:26]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not a fan of Bray Wyatt

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has also criticized Bray Wyatt's current run in the Stamford-based company. The 73-year-old claimed he would not buy a ticket to watch the former Universal Champion compete.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran also addressed reports claiming that Brock Lesnar declined to face Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

"Brock don't want to mess with it. What if he beats him? I mean what if Brock beats Bray Wyatt? Am I gonna be mad? No. Is it gonna help Brock? No. And you know Bray's not beating him because that's not happening period. Because they know Brock, you know, when Brock brings a problem, it's not like, 'ah well, he'll come around and do it.' No, Brock won't come around Brock's a multi-millionaire. He'll just get up walk out the door and keep going. (...) He's damn sure not going to go into some, that he views as a lesser angle with Bray Wyatt" he said.

