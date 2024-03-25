WWE deletes post saying 34-year-old star will make his "in-ring return" on RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW is stacked. Emanating from Chicago, several matches have already been announced for the red brand, along with the return of CM Punk.

Some high-profile superstars, including Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Andrade, will be in action. The latter is set to face Ivar on Monday night in what WWE mistakenly called El Idolo's "in-ring return" on social media before deleting the post.

The company's official Twitter handle posted a graphic for the match between Andrade and Ivar with the following message:

"Get ready for the in-ring return of @AndradeElIdolo tomorrow night on #WWERaw ... He's got one tough opponent in @Ivar_WWE!"

This wasn't correct, as Andrade's in-ring return on WWE RAW came a few weeks ago against Apollo Crews. The match against Ivar will be his second singles match since returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble. WWE deleted the post after fans pointed out their botch.

Regardless of that post, Andrade vs. Ivar should be a good match, with both stars recognised for their in-ring work. It remains to be seen if any developments take place between El Idolo and The Judgment Day, following last week's tease. Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest certainly have their eyes on Andrade.

What other matches have been announced for WWE RAW?

As mentioned above, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will also be in action on Monday Night RAW. The YEET Master is set to face Shinsuke Nakamura following his surprise appearance on SmackDown alongside Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Zayn has a greater challenge waiting for him.

The three-time Intercontinental Champion will prepare for his match against Gunther by facing Bronson Reed. This comes after the big man attacked Sami Zayn during the Gauntlet Match he won two weeks ago. Expect him to win to gain more momentum before facing The Ring General at WrestleMania 40.

Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh and Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile have also been announced for the show. However, CM Punk's return will likely be the biggest moment of the night.

