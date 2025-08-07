  • home icon
WWE-ESPN deal: Paul Heyman reacts

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 07, 2025 11:23 GMT
Paul Heyman is a WWE legend
Paul Heyman is a WWE legend [Image credits: WWE's Instagram handle]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to react to the Stamford-based promotion's huge deal with ESPN. The company has made massive changes to its premium live events' future in the United States.

After a massive Netflix deal, World Wrestling Entertainment has recently announced a major new partnership with ESPN. The company's premium live events will shift from Peacock to ESPN for fans in the US in 2026. Since this announcement, several stars have reacted to the news on social media, including Roman Reigns.

Now, Paul Heyman has taken to his Instagram to upload a Hollywood Reporter article, hyping up World Wrestling Entertainment's latest deal with ESPN. Although The Oracle did not write anything in his post, he only reacted to it by posting the article and tagging Seth Rollins.

You can check out his Instagram post below.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

John Cena reacted to WWE's massive deal with ESPN

After WWE announced its deal with ESPN, John Cena took to X/Twitter to react to it. The 17-time world champion wrote that he was extremely proud as it represented an "exciting future" for the Stamford-based promotion.

The Chain Gang Soldier added that he could not wait to witness what World Wrestling Entertainment had planned for its deal with ESPN in 2026.

"Proud would be an understatement. This landmark partnership represents an exciting future for #WWE as a flagship member of the ESPN family. Cannot wait to see what the world of sports entertainment looks like on @ESPN. Excited for 2026,'' Cena wrote.

There is some great news for fans in the United States, according to a recent report by Cory Hays of BodySlam, people who already pay for cable wouldn't need to splash extra money to watch premium live events on ESPN.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for its fan base in the US in 2026.

