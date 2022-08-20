"Will beat The Usos" - WWE fans think top stars could reunite following Roman Reigns segment

Fans are excited over the possibility of a Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunion after the latter's WWE SmackDown segment with Roman Reigns.

The former NXT Champion has been making friends with The Tribal Chief in recent months and has been dubbed the 'Honorary Uce'. On a recent episode of the Friday show, it looked like Reigns was testing Zayn's loyalty when he subtly set him up against Kevin Owens.

After mentioning Sami's former tag team partner, fans wondered about the possibility of them reuniting. Some even believed the duo could dethrone The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship:

Kevin @KevinTalks12 . Sami and Kevin reunion?! Roman Reigns mentioning Kevin Owens in front of Sami Zayn. Sami and Kevin reunion?! #Smackdown Roman Reigns mentioning Kevin Owens in front of Sami Zayn 👀👀. Sami and Kevin reunion?! #Smackdown

Tony Quadrozzi @KOismyHero @AmandaCaliber @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn I really hope this is leading to Bloodline turning on Zayn and then Owens making the save and them teaming up together to take on the Usos for the tag titles. @AmandaCaliber @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn I really hope this is leading to Bloodline turning on Zayn and then Owens making the save and them teaming up together to take on the Usos for the tag titles.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



A storyline has been developed between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens tag team reunion going after The Usos’ Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Love the interaction between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns mentioned Kevin Owens on TV saying “Are You Ok With Kevin Owens?”A storyline has been developed between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens tag team reunion going after The Usos’ Undisputed Tag Team Titles. #SmackDown Love the interaction between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns mentioned Kevin Owens on TV saying “Are You Ok With Kevin Owens?”A storyline has been developed between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens tag team reunion going after The Usos’ Undisputed Tag Team Titles. #SmackDown

Meanwhile, other fans enjoyed the relationship between Reigns and Zayn and wanted to see more interactions between them:

beast of the table @beastlest23 We need more Roman and Sami segments that was top tier We need more Roman and Sami segments that was top tier

Joey Suba @JoeySuba



#SmackDown I could have watched 90 more minutes of Roman and Sami I could have watched 90 more minutes of Roman and Sami#SmackDown

Adriana🌸 @trulyadriana Ik Roman is manipulating Sami rn but their dynamic is so cute Ik Roman is manipulating Sami rn but their dynamic is so cute 😭

BDE @itsbrandonde #SmackDown I love Roman and Sami’s dynamic I love Roman and Sami’s dynamic 😂😂 #SmackDown

Merge @merge1998 Roman and Sami are the odd couple i didn't know i needed #SmackDown Roman and Sami are the odd couple i didn't know i needed #SmackDown

Meanwhile, others wanted to see Sami turn face and take the championship away from The Head of the Table:

mist @MistralValon i hope to god sami goes face and wins a title like the tag title or a career defining feud with roman. i wouldn’t even be upset if he won the belt off roman but unlikely i hope to god sami goes face and wins a title like the tag title or a career defining feud with roman. i wouldn’t even be upset if he won the belt off roman but unlikely

Gracia Borealis @MajesticMelon47 Sami should be the guy to beat Roman Reigns #SmackDown Sami should be the guy to beat Roman Reigns #SmackDown

A couple of fans praised the 38-years-old for his entertaining performance:

Ryukk @sacredgames_ Jesus i can't stop watching this Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn segment.



Sami is so good.



Anyone who thinks he's washed is just a hater. Jesus i can't stop watching this Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn segment. Sami is so good. Anyone who thinks he's washed is just a hater.

✖️A̶N̶I̶K̶E̶T̶✖️ @RatedWrestling_



The Most Sports Entertaining Thing in a while Sami Zayn's segment with guys like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is what WWE needs more.The Most Sports Entertaining Thing in a while Sami Zayn's segment with guys like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is what WWE needs more.The Most Sports Entertaining Thing in a while 😂 https://t.co/q9zuYBaart

Sami competed in a Fatal Five-Way Match for the number one contender spot for the Intercontinental Championship. The end of the match saw Sheamus defeat the likes of Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Zayn. The Irishman is now scheduled to face Gunther in Clash at the Castle.

Kevin Owens wants to win the WWE tag team titles with Sami Zayn

Despite not being paired for a long time, it seems like The Prizefighter still wants to share a special moment with his longtime friend.

In a recent interview, Owens revealed that he could see winning the tag team titles with Sami. He added that it would mean a lot to them since they captured the titles everywhere they went except in WWE.

"There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami is at the top of the list. That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that. We've been tag team champions everywhere we've went, except for WWE."

Do you want to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunite and challenge for the Tag Team Championships? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

