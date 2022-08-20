"Will beat The Usos" - WWE fans think top stars could reunite following Roman Reigns segment

Fans are excited over the possibility of a Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunion after the latter's WWE SmackDown segment with Roman Reigns.
The former NXT Champion has been making friends with The Tribal Chief in recent months and has been dubbed the 'Honorary Uce'. On a recent episode of the Friday show, it looked like Reigns was testing Zayn's loyalty when he subtly set him up against Kevin Owens.
After mentioning Sami's former tag team partner, fans wondered about the possibility of them reuniting. Some even believed the duo could dethrone The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship:
Meanwhile, other fans enjoyed the relationship between Reigns and Zayn and wanted to see more interactions between them:
Meanwhile, others wanted to see Sami turn face and take the championship away from The Head of the Table:
A couple of fans praised the 38-years-old for his entertaining performance:
Sami competed in a Fatal Five-Way Match for the number one contender spot for the Intercontinental Championship. The end of the match saw Sheamus defeat the likes of Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Zayn. The Irishman is now scheduled to face Gunther in Clash at the Castle.
Kevin Owens wants to win the WWE tag team titles with Sami Zayn
Despite not being paired for a long time, it seems like The Prizefighter still wants to share a special moment with his longtime friend.
In a recent interview, Owens revealed that he could see winning the tag team titles with Sami. He added that it would mean a lot to them since they captured the titles everywhere they went except in WWE.
"There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami is at the top of the list. That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that. We've been tag team champions everywhere we've went, except for WWE."
