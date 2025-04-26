WWE fans erupt as shocking name could align with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's alliance shocked the world at WWE WrestleMania 41 when The Wiseman turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Recently, fans erupted with the possibility of Sami Zayn joining the potential faction for a major reason.

Sami Zayn was the soul of The OG Bloodline, and the Honorary Uce was forced to leave the faction when Roman Reigns forced him into a corner at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The stable did reunite in 2024, but The Original Tribal Chief didn't make amends with the members and moved away from the group in 2025.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman revealed his new alliance on the red brand when Bron Breakker joined him and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Recently, fans reacted to it and believed Sami Zayn could join the group.

There is more than one reason behind Zayn's possible induction, as many believe this will be the perfect way to get back at Roman Reigns. Moreover, The Visionary has always supported The Liberator and wants the best for him in his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans react to Sami Zayn potentially aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman! [Image credits: X]

Sami Zayn returned to WWE when Bron Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW

RAW after WrestleMania 41 was an industry-shaking event as the management shocked the world more than once on the show. After the opening contest, Becky Lynch attacked Lyra Valkyria and turned heel when they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Later, Rusev returned to the Stamford-based promotion and immediately made a statement as he attacked Otis and Akira Tozawa. On the same show, Sami Zayn returned to the weekly product after being attacked and written out by Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. The Honorary Uce had a heartfelt segment with Jey Uso before they closed the segment with Jimmy Uso.

In the show's main event, Paul Heyman revealed his next client as Bron Breakker, who appeared and neutralized Roman Reigns and CM Punk alongside Seth Rollins. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the trio on Monday Night RAW.

