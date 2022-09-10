"Trying to look like his [idol]" - Fans compare John Cena's new look to current WWE Superstar 

The WWE Universe has had mixed feelings about John Cena debuting a new bearded look recently.

The Cenation Leader got fans buzzing about his new look after posting multiple of himself photos from reopening The Lounge of Total Wine. He ditched his usual clean-shaven look for the event and sported some facial hair instead.

Some fans quickly compared Cena's look to Austin Theory due to the subtle goatee. Meanwhile, others compared him to Vince McMahon due to the former champion's wardrobe choice.

Here are some of the notable reactions to Cena's new makeover:

Several fans expressed their shock and confusion over the look. Some highlighted that they've been watching WWE for years, but this is the first time they've seen the veteran with facial hair.

On the other hand, some users complimented Cena over his bearded look and mentioned how he looks more handsome now:

John Cena and Theory interacted in the past during the former's 20th-anniversary celebration on RAW in June. The upstart had some harsh words for The Cenation Leader when they came face-to-face on the show.

What does Austin Theory think about the comparisons with the WWE veteran?

At only 25 years of age, the current Mr. Money in the Bank is seemingly destined for a bright future in the company. Not only that, but he was also a protege of Vince McMahon before the former chairman retired from WWE.

In an interview, the former United States Champion expressed that he appreciated the comparisons but noted how he was doing his own thing.

"I think as I see myself like and getting older and your mind changes and stuff like that, I love the comparisons, there's always gonna be comparisons because people want to always try to relate something to something. But, when you really look at the detail of stuff, I'm doing my own thing. Like John Cena didn't have any championships at 24 and he's a, 16-17 time world champion, possibly and it's like, okay, but over that process of a career, imagine me. But it's like just doing different things."

After a heated on-screen interaction and multiple teases, it will be interesting to see if Cena and Theory will lock horns in the future.

