WWE fans react to Roman Reigns passing another historical milestone following Crown Jewel victory

Following yet another successful title defence this past Saturday at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns has now spent almost an unheard-of 800 days as Universal Champion.

Since August 30, 2020, The Tribal Chief has ruled over the company. Reigns also added more gold around his waist this past April at WrestleMania 38 as he defeated the then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Champion.

After defeating Logan Paul this weekend to retain his title, The Head of The Table has now been Universal Champion for 800 days.

Following this monumental achievement, a divided WWE fanbase took to social media to voice their opinion on Roman's latest historical milestone.

Decky @Halloweenus1 @WrestleOps @WWE RomanReigns @WWE @HeymanHustle Reigns has gone from my most hated wrestler to the reason I watch wrestling. I acknowledge my Tribal Chief. We'll miss this run when its over! @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE @HeymanHustle Reigns has gone from my most hated wrestler to the reason I watch wrestling. I acknowledge my Tribal Chief. We'll miss this run when its over!

Ari Fantis @rprez2012 @WrestleOps I want to know how the hell Hulk Hogan was WWF Champion for 4 years in the mid 80s. Not to say anything about Bruno's 12 year reign as WWWF Champion. There is zero chance Roman Reigns sniffs either of those. @WrestleOps I want to know how the hell Hulk Hogan was WWF Champion for 4 years in the mid 80s. Not to say anything about Bruno's 12 year reign as WWWF Champion. There is zero chance Roman Reigns sniffs either of those.

As Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated the likes of John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and many more.

WWE legend wants current champion to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year

With The Tribal Chief having disposed of almost every single star on the roster, many are wondering who will be the one to take the Undisputed title from him.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, ECW and WWE legend Tommy Dreamer said that he wanted the Austrian star and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther to face The Bloodline's leader at WrestleMania next year in Los Angeles.

"It was great [Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio]. It helped Gunther because we're talking about Roman Reigns. We're talking about Logan Paul. If Roman Reigns beats him, eventually — then I say the person they have to go to is Gunther versus Roman at 'Mania. Because then I'm like, 'Who else can do it?' And I don't know who else can do it."

Both Gunther and Reigns are coming off great title defences after the Austrian took down Rey Mysterio on SmackDown, and Roman beat Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Who do you think will be the one to finally dethrone Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

