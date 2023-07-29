Last night's episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns continue the build to his monumental match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Head of the Table will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Tribal Combat, with him desperate to get the upper hand over his cousin.

Reigns watched on as Uso defeated Grayson Waller in the main event of SmackDown. After the match, Solo Sikoa attacked his elder brother, only for Jey to fight him off. The Tribal Chief then rushed into the ring and tripped as he tried to turn around. Eagle-eyed viewers caught his momentary fall.

Fortunately, though, Roman Reigns instantly recovered from this botch and took a spear from Jey Uso before the action continued. Fans on Twitter were quick to praise the Samoan star for the quickness in his feet, with one of them tweeting a clip of the incident:

pic.twitter.com/Sun2mmlOQf The recovery for Roman to get up quickly after tripping and then selling the spear that beautifully. Wow man.

The replies to the tweet were filled with praise for Roman Reigns and his quick recovery. Some acknowledged how professional and experienced he is, while others didn't even notice the botch.

Check out some of the reactions:

Richy @MarcusJamesTav @ibeastIess Bro he’s genuinely a freakish talent at this point. The ability to do that in such a short timeframe is insane and people wonder why he’s been at the top for so long. No one does it like him

Nort Cost @GameBitch1 @ibeastIess That trip and how he got up was so clean I thought it was planned

💜_KnightmareWrestling_❤ @codyNation_1 @ibeastIess A professional & legend for a reason

KobeMuse @KobeMuse824 @ibeastIess Ian even notice that botch

While Reigns suffered his own move from Jey Uso, SmackDown ended with him and Solo Sikoa on top. The Tribal Chief and his Enforcer hit a Spear-Samoan spike combo to put the challenger down. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has the momentum heading into SummerSlam.

Who will win Tribal Combat at SummerSlam: Roman Reigns or Jey Uso?

Fans are undoubtedly excited for the main event of SummerSlam, as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso complete their trilogy. Now, more of the rules of Tribal Combat have been made clear.

Contrary to initial belief, Solo Sikoa can get involved in the match. He will be a factor, potentially tilting it in The Tribal Chief's favor. However, one mustn't forget that Jimmy Uso could also play a part at SummerSlam after being sidelined by an attack from Reigns and Sikoa a few weeks ago.

So, with a level-playing field, either superstar might take the match. However, Roman Reigns may have the edge, as it seems unlikely that WWE will give Jey Uso two straight pinfall victories over the biggest star in the company. He got his moment of payback at Money in the Bank.

Who will leave SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title: Reigns or Uso? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

