WWE Games reacts to recent claim made by CM Punk

WWE 2K24 is set to be released soon and there's been a lot of online speculation about the roster. CM Punk is a big part of that speculation, and he has just received an interesting response to a post he made on social media.

The WWE 2K24 roster was released last week, but it was noted that some names like Punk and Drew McIntyre were missing, presumably to be added shortly, for an official reveal video, or in the near future as DLC or some other kind of addition to the much-hyped game. McIntyre has been added to the roster since then, however Punk has not.

The Second City Saint took to his Instagram Stories today to issue a lengthy statement on the 2K24 situation. Punk also posted a graphic of Marvel's Doctor Doom character, with a caption to taunt the official account 2k24.

"Doom looking at the @wwegames roster and not seeing @cmpunk," he wrote.

The official 2K24 account re-posted Punk's post to their Instagram Stories. They captioned the re-post with a simple "thinking face" emoji to go with Doom.

Screenshot of WWE Games and CM Punk posts to Instagram Stories

The response from the publisher is being seen as a good sign that the former AEW World Champion will be added to 2K24 soon.

Drew McIntyre taunts CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk returned to WWE in November but will now miss WrestleMania 40 after suffering from a torn tricep in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Drew McIntyre's Futureshock DDT is being touted as the reason for the injury, and now The Scottish Warrior will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, a match that was reportedly initially planned for Punk.

McIntyre took to X (formerly Twitter) today with a photo of his GTS to LA Knight inside the Elimination Chamber. He renamed the Go To Sleep move to taunt the Chicago-born grappler.

"The GTM. Go To Mania," he wrote.

The McIntyre vs. Rollins storyline will continue to build during tonight's post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW. The Visionary is expected to be medically cleared of his recent knee injury very soon.

