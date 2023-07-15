WWE could give SmackDown star an Undertaker-like deal to keep him in the company, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE Hall of Famer Edge is not retiring anytime soon.

The Rated-R Superstar initially retired from in-ring competition in April 2011 due to injury. However, he returned to the ring in 2020. The 49-year-old is currently on the SmackDown roster. However, he has a light schedule and is technically a part-time superstar. His current contract will reportedly end later this year.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Edge's future in the Stamford-based company, stating that he believes The Rated-R Superstar is not retiring soon.

"I just think that, you know, he'll last for maybe less of a work schedule like The Undertaker was doing at the end, maybe. Once a year maybe during summer, WrestleMania, and they'll probably say, 'yeah" because people still dig him and that way he can do outside projects and I don't think he's retiring anytime soon to tell you the truth," he said. [From 01:30 to 01:47]

What did WWE Hall of Famer Edge say about retirement?

Since his return in 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has competed in several matches. He last wrestled on July 7 when he defeated Grayson Waller on SmackDown. However, he has continuously stated that he believes his current WWE run will not last much longer.

Speaking to the media earlier this year, The Rated-R Superstar provided an update on his retirement plans.

"I try not to make any firm decisions," Edge responded when asked if he had a retirement timeline in mind. Here's what I can say about tonight — I was retired for nine years; I come back and get to team with my wife, who I married while I was retired and had two beautiful girls with. The fact that we get to do this at all...I never thought this would happen. (...) I'm just so ecstatic, I'm not even thinking about what's for breakfast tomorrow, let alone what I'm going to do in 5-8 months from now." "I will say, I'd like to do it [wrestle my last match] in Canada," [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

