WWE Hall of Famer was baffled by Stephanie McMahon’s big move with "no explanation"

Stephanie McMahon has been seen as one of the most powerful women in WWE and sports entertainment over the past decade. A major move by the former CEO baffled Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff in 2023.

Stephanie was once an integral part of the company’s management. Alongside her father, Vince McMahon, and her husband, Triple H, she was seen making some big decisions to steer the company forward.

Following the 2022 sexual allegations against Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon was announced as the interim Chairwoman and CEO in June 2022. Many saw it as a welcomed move as The Billionaire Princess has been known as an intelligent businesswoman.

Surprisingly, she stepped down from her role in January 2023 following her father’s return. The move surprised Eric Bischoff, who shared his reaction on a recent episode of 83 Weeks.

"I really was [surprised]," Bischoff said. "I can't quite put my finger on why. It's just an overall assumption on my part that she would've never left. I know it's a publicly-held company and, especially now that they've merged, it's a different company altogether."

He added that there must have been something else that led to her stepping back from the company. He didn’t buy that she did so to spend more time with family.

"The fact that a powerful, attractive, super intelligent, accomplished young woman is the head of a publicly-held sports entertainment company — I don't think you could create a better scenario than that," Bischoff continued. "To see her walk away from it, with really no explanation other than she wanted to spend more time with family, which is fine — I think that's a question, right? Is that really it?" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE was merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings soon after Stephanie McMahon left. She is now spending her time away from the screens, spending more time with her family.

Stephanie McMahon was recently spotted at a WWE Premium Live Event

The rumor mills started churning when fans spotted Stephanie McMahon at a recent WWE Premium Live Event.

The Billionaire Princess, who hadn’t been seen around for nearly ten months, was spotted in the crowd at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Stephanie McMahon was seated at ringside for the show. It was refreshing to see the former CEO sitting among fans to watch the massive premium live event up close.

Rumors started circulating that she may be again involved with the Stamford-based wrestling company’s products. However, there is still no official word regarding this.

WWE fans could see her return to some official post down the line. For now, Stephanie seems to be enjoying her time outside the company.

