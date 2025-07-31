WWE Hall of Famer concerned for top star; Triple H makes damning admission

A WWE Hall of Famer was worried about a top star on The Road to WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Even TripleH had to make an honest assessment of the situation.The company decided to strap a rocket to Jey Uso's back at the Royal Rumble earlier this year by giving him the win and a match at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. During the buildup, &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey was looking gassed at times and was overwhelmed by the spotlight leading to a couple of botches on television. Michael &quot;P.S.&quot; Hayes commented on Jey's confidence problems in the fifth episode of WWE: Unreal on Netflix.&quot;We've seen during this that the pressure's been getting to Jey quite a bit. Make no mistake about it. It was off track for a couple of weeks, and everybody was worried,&quot; Hayes said.Triple H added that the pressure was getting to Jey Uso, but it was all about overcoming it to show everyone that he has it. Nevertheless, the Chief of Content wasn't afraid to say that they were ready to let Gunther retain the championship if The Yeet Master failed.&quot;Maybe Jey is struggling because we've said, 'We're gonna make you the guy.' We tell him, 'Look, it didn't go in the right way.' If it continues this way, when we get there, we're not gonna pull that trigger. We're gonna have to go the other way.&quot;For those who want to see the moment Michael &quot;P.S.&quot; Hayes and Triple H talk about Jey Uso, check out the fifth episode of WWE: Unreal around the 03:28 mark.CM Punk was originally set to win the WWE Royal RumbleWWE: Unreal revealed a lot of original plans by the creative team that were canceled or changed due to a variety of reasons. One of those plans was CM Punk being the original pick to win the Men's Royal Rumble.However, longtime senior writer Ed Koskey suggested the possibility of Jey Uso winning the Rumble instead. Michael &quot;P.S.&quot; Hayes seconded and convinced the rest of the team to &quot;strap a rocket&quot; on &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey.