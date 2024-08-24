WWE Hall of Famer defends CM Punk from scathing remark

CM Punk's determination got him back in the ring sooner rather than later as he wrestled Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam. Although the Scotsman drew first blood, the Chicago native has an opportunity to redeem himself next weekend at Bash in Berlin, where the two will square off in a Strap match.

Another high-profile showdown that was hinted by WWE CCO Triple H once CM Punk was cleared was Seth "Freakin" Rollins facing the former AEW star. The Visionary's issues with Punk date back when he labeled The Straight Edge Superstar as a "cancer" in a wrestling locker room.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray touched upon this among a bevy of topics on the latest episode of Busted Open. Ray feels that it is such a harsh comment to make and based on his personal experience with Punk, the latter is not it.

"There is a lot to dissect there. The word that jumps out of me is cancer because that is a very, very, very harsh word. [...] I go by my own interaction with him [CM Punk], his demeanor, his tone, his inflection, how I see him act with other people, and then I also compare that person to myself, and my perception out there. Do I think CM Punk is a cancer in a pro-wrestling locker room? Absolutely not." [From 14:18 to 15:38]

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also echoed this sentiment, pointing to how CM Punk has a passion for the wrestling business possibly more than anybody else.

CM Punk vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins is expected to headline WWE WrestleMania 41

With the company introducing two nights of WrestleMania in 2020, it leaves the opportunity for several names to headline the biggest show of the year.

Seth Rollins resurfaced in June to regain the World Heavyweight Championship, but his title opportunity was inadvertently crushed by CM Punk. The roles were reversed at SummerSlam, with the latter falling to Drew McIntyre.

The two had already cut heated promos after the Chicago native returned to World Wrestling Entertainment after a decade at Allstate Arena in November 2023. And now it appears all of this could culminate at WrestleMania 41.

The two were scheduled to face at this year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. However, Punk got injured during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Rollins is currently on hiatus after Bronson Reed beat him to a pulp on RAW a few weeks ago. A return date is not clear for The Visionary as of this writing.

If you use the quote, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

