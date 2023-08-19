WWE Hall of Famer Edge's former rival shares cryptic message ahead of rumored retirement

Speculations are running rampant as WWE Hall of Famer Edge's final match may be upon us tonight. The Canadian legend is set to appear on Friday Night SmackDown, emanating from Toronto, Canada.

Ahead of the show where The Rated-R Superstar will be facing Sheamus in a first-time-ever one-on-one contest, Seth Rollins has shared an odd post on social media. Presently on RAW, the Visionary is in possession of the World Heavyweight Championship, a belt that was once synonymous with Edge.

Edge and Seth Rollins feuded in 2021 - a storyline that stems from a segment that took place back in 2014 when The Ultimate Opportunist was retired and The Architect laid him out. The rivalry is deemed by many fans as the best of Edge's second run in WWE. With no caption, Rollins shared an image of their first encounter at SummerSlam 2021 on his Twitter/X handle:

Expand Tweet

Regardless of whether Edge is wrestling his final match on SmackDown, it is a no-brainer that both he and Sheamus will tear the roof down inside Scotiabank Arena. The Hall of Famer's wife Beth Phoenix has even seemingly given an update on her status for the upcoming show on the blue brand.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' feud with the WWE Hall of Famer

The two top stars transcended two generations of wrestling with their trilogy in 2021. Edge and Seth Rollins faced each other first at SummerSlam in a bout that saw The Ultimate Opportunist win by submission.

The Visionary got his win back on the September 10 episode of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden. The duo finally put an end to their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Edge labeled Seth Rollins as the "Rated-R Superstar of now," showering his on-screen rival with praise while doing an interview on WWE After The Bell. He said:

“But to me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, like he is the Rated-R Superstar of now, he is firmly his own thing, don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

The WWE Universe is still not ready to say goodbye to one of the greatest Superstars of all time. However, the signs point to Edge vs. Sheamus being the last ride for the Hall of Famer in WWE.

Do you think Edge's retirement rumors ahead of SmackDown tonight is a ruse? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here