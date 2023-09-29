WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff names released WWE star who over-delivers every time he wrestles

A recently released superstar has earned a lot of praise from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Ever since Shelton Benjamin first debuted in WWE in 2002, he was touted as the future of the company. He was highly athletic and put everything into his performances.

Shelton Benjamin did pretty well for himself initially, becoming a tag team champion and also winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, he was never able to attain the same level of success as John Cena or Randy Orton.

Benjamin's second run in the company wasn't as successful as his first, but that didn't stop him from showing up and putting on a show. Sadly, this wasn't enough for him to keep his job, and he was released from the company.

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Shelton Benjamin on the Strictly Business podcast. He was all praise for the former Intercontinental Champion and even stated that he over-delivers every time.

"He’s genuinely one of the nicest, most professional, talented, and gifted people I’ve ever worked with. That one surprises me because Shelton is one of those guys, you can put him up on the shelf and you can just keep him there in inventory, take him out and plug him into any scenario you felt he needed at that moment, and he would overdeliver. He’s such a great performer, such a pro. He and [Dolph Ziggler], they are the ultimate professional wrestling utility players because they can do it all." [H/T Fightful]

Eric Bischoff thinks that Dolph Ziggler will move to AEW

One of the most surprising names cut from WWE this year was veteran superstar Dolph Ziggler. Although Dolph had been off television for quite some time, the move to cut him came as a bit of a surprise.

Speaking on the same podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that Ziggler might be tempted to move to AEW since his brother works there.

"Out of the entire list of everybody that we've discussed, if there's one that I see making that move more than anybody else, it's Dolph, because his brother's there and that would be fun. I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point," Eric Bischoff said.

He continued:

"He doesn't need the money. My guess, I don't know what he's done with his money, but he seems to be a very smart guy. He's going to pursue what makes him happy, and I think probably working with his brother would make him happy. So that'd be my bet, is that if there's any one of those people that are going to go to AEW, it would be him." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler now that they are no longer with WWE.

