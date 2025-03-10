WWE Hall of Famer gives surprising reaction to Hulk Hogan potentially aligning with The Rock and John Cena

The Rock and John Cena are seemingly forming a super faction in WWE. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently reacted to a fan's suggestion of having Hulk Hogan join forces with the two megastars.

Ad

The Final Boss has been a top heel in the Stamford-based company for nearly a year. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Cenation became a villain and aligned himself with The Rock last week after attacking his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes, at Elimination Chamber.

On a recent episode of Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, a fan asked the former RAW General Manager if Hogan could join forces with Cena and The Rock, pointing out that The Hulkster already has heat with the WWE Universe. The 71-year-old legend last appeared on RAW's debut episode on Netflix where he was heavily booed by the crowd.

Ad

Trending

Bischoff seemed taken by surprise by the fan's suggestion. He responded by stating that he hoped Hogan did not hear it. However, the 69-year-old claimed The Hulkster would be excited by the idea:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"Oh, God! Here's the deal. I'm just hoping he doesn't hear this. If I get a call tomorrow morning, when he calls me, by the way, and he and I are doing some fun things together that we'll be talking about very soon. So, we've been speaking more than we normally would. (...) If I get that call tomorrow morning at 6:00 am and I see it's him, I know he's calling about this idea. Not that he'd even volunteer wanting to do it, but he would be so excited about the idea of it. He'd go off and tell me 15 different ways to do it and it would be fun to listen to because he gets into it like he's really laying it out," he said. [50:22 - 51:19]

Ad

Ad

Eric Bischoff thinks another WWE legend should help Cody Rhodes

On the same episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin potentially returning after nearly three years to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

The former RAW General Manager claimed it would make sense for multiple reasons, including The Texas Rattlesnake's history with The American Nightmare's father, Dusty Rhodes:

Ad

"That's kinda cool. I like it. It can make sense for a lot of reasons. Dusty and Steve go back. There's connective tissue there. There's legendary connective tissue there, legendary. The story's already been told. It's out there just wanting to be assembled in a fresh way as a backdrop for a compelling story with a feel-good ending. Somebody write that story, please. It's not that hard, half the work is done, use AI, I don't care. Somebody complete that story," Bischoff said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see if more WWE legends return to play a role in that storyline.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback