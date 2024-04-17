WWE Hall of Famer has high hopes for Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania XL

A new chapter in the book of The Bloodline started on WWE SmackDown when Solo Sikoa introduced the world to Tama Tonga and took out Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Bully Ray has high hopes for the young Samoan heading into a new season after WrestleMania.

Solo Sikoa seemingly took over The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief's absence brought significant changes as Jimmy Uso was kicked out of the faction.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, spoke highly of Solo Sikoa's work in the promotion after he joined The Bloodline. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that there's more to come for the star in the coming year, and he will end up earning a spot at next year's Show of Shows as well.

"Obviously, he had his match with Cena, but he's getting a great education into what it's like to be in a main event spot, without having to be the actual main-eventer," he said. "Now they're going to start to peel back the layers on Solo Sikoa. Now we're going to start to learn who Solo Sikoa is a little more. Why Solo thinks the way he does ... We know exactly who Solo is, now we're going to learn what makes Solo tick." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Real-life Bloodline member has high hopes for Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Lance Anoa'i has been supportive of the ongoing storylines involving the members of The Bloodline for a while. The real-life Bloodline member has given out his ideas and theories on what could transpire amongst his cousins on a weekly basis.

Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Lance had high hopes for Solo Sikoa, regardless of his losing streak in the promotion. Moreover, he wants Jacob Fatu to join WWE and feud with The Tribal Heir.

"I'm hoping Solo [Sikoa] has a big turnaround. He's just start making real big moves. Like I said, he's learning from Paul Heyman; he knows his role, and they all know what they're doing... I hope they got big plans for Solo. I would love to see Jacob [Fatu] come in, and I would love to see Jacob and Solo go at it in a SmackDown ring, RAW ring, anywhere. I think Solo is well deserved of how far he has come."

It will be interesting to see which stars are added to the faction in the coming months.

